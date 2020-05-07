Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari tests positive for Covid-19

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

The club said that Motshwari, who has featured in 18 matches for Pirates in all competitions this season where he scored one goal, showed flu-like symptoms last week and his results came back positive after undergoing tests.

“The player is asymptomatic and is currently in home isolation for the next 14 days. He will need to test negative before he is cleared,” read a statement from Pirates.

“In accordance with relevant protocols, NHI has been notified of the case by the club. The health and wellbeing of our players, officials, and the wider community remain our highest priority in this difficult time.

“The club has also advised that the player must notify the doctors of all the people that he has been in contact with to ensure that they also get tested.

“We urge everybody to continue practicing safe and healthy measures to contain and mitigate the spread of the infection. Always wash your hands; wear masks in public and always remember to practice social distancing.”