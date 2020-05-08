Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lazarous Kambole has said that the lockdown and shutdown of football causes anxiety of the players of the Absa Premiesrhip leaders‚ as the season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier Soccer League’s 2019-20 campaign was stopped last month because of outbreak of Covid-19 in South Africa‚ the virus having killed more than 270‚000 people around the world.

Chiefs are league leaders by four points from second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have played a game less.

Amakhosi face a situation never before seen by a team chasing a league title in South Africa‚ and no less in their 50th anniversary season when a championship would mean so much to the Soweto giants.

Kambole‚ the 26 year-old Zambia international‚ told the club’s website that he is itching to return to action.

“I am doing well under the circumstances we find ourselves in‚” he said.

“I believe with God’s Grace that we will get through this situation. It is a painful experience‚ and it will require us to be strong‚ united and cooperative for us to get back to normality.

“I don’t think anyone can claim to be happy in this period.

“What I can say is that I am working hard to be strong. It was a shock and difficult at the beginning to be in lockdown‚ but now I’m trying to cope.

“It remains difficult but with the kind of support that we receive from the club‚ I am confident that together we will survive this difficult time. Remember football is our career‚ now we can’t play matches‚ which is causing us anxiety.”

The Chipolopolo striker‚ signed from Zesco United with a big reputation at the start of the season‚ has missed some glorious opportunities‚ triggering a backlash from some of the Amakhosi faithful.

The miss firing Chiefs striker says he him missed interacting with the club’s faithful’s at the roadshows and other public places.

He said he remains upbeat and encouraged Amakhosi supporters to stay home and safe.

“I hope everyone is safe and adhering strictly to the regulations. We want to return to action and continue with life as it were. If we stay safe‚ we will be back to enjoy the stadium vibe‚ meeting and greeting at the roadshows and other public places.”