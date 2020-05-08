Sundowns coach Mosimane to Pirates' Motshwari: 'You have strength to withstand this virus'
South African football coaches‚ clubs and players have taken to social media to wish Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari a speedy recovery after he tested positive on Thursday for the coronavirus (Covid-19).
Pirates confirmed Motshwari showed flu-like symptoms last week and his results came back positive after undergoing tests.
Teammates‚ players and fans showed support for Motshwari on Friday morning.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane tweeted: “Midfield Maestro! Buccaneer‚ you have too much resistance and strength to withstand this virus. I want to see you back on the pitch doing what you famous for.”
Motwhari’s former club‚ Bidvest Wits‚ tweeted: “We’d like to wish former #TheCleverBoys midfielder Ben Motshwari a speedy recovery.”
Elsewhere in the world‚ cases of Covid-19 in football have included former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini who now plays in China‚ French international Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala (both Juventus)‚ Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)‚ Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) and Daniel Maldini (AC Milan).
