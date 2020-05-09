Soccer

Conmebol unhappy with FIFA over five substitutes change

09 May 2020 - 09:28 By Reuters
President of Chile Sebastián Piñera (C); shows the shirt with the number ten that was delivered by the Minister of Sports Pauline Kantor, next to the President of CONMEBOL Alejandro Domínguez; and the President of ANFP Sebastián Moreno; during the audience meeting at the Palacio de La Moneda on April 05, 2019 in Santiago, Chile.
President of Chile Sebastián Piñera (C); shows the shirt with the number ten that was delivered by the Minister of Sports Pauline Kantor, next to the President of CONMEBOL Alejandro Domínguez; and the President of ANFP Sebastián Moreno; during the audience meeting at the Palacio de La Moneda on April 05, 2019 in Santiago, Chile.
Image: Sebastián Vivallo Oñate/Agencia Makro/Getty Images

FIFA's decision to temporarily allow up to five substitutions per match to help cope with potential fixture congestion was met coolly in South America on Friday.

"This change has taken us by surprise, it was not made in consultation with our confederation," Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), said on twitter.

Earlier on Friday, football's governing body announced teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with fixture congestion as play resumes in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

The change in the rules will be allowed in all competitions which are due to finish by the end of this year and it will be up to individual competition organisers whether to implement it, FIFA said.

Dominguez said CONMEBOL would call a panel of experts together to analyse the decision "to decide whether it is convenient adopting it in South American tournaments" such as the Copa Libertadores. 

