Safa appoint legal head Tebogo Motlanthe as acting CEO

09 May 2020 - 15:52 By Ofentse Ratsie And Marc Strydom
New SAFA acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
Image: SAFA

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced the appointment of advocate Tebogo Motlanthe as the organisation’s new acting chief executive officer.

The 39 year-old Motlanthe takes over from the acting predecessor Gay Mokoena‚ who was asked to leave the position on April 15 by Safa president Danny Jordaan.

“The South African Football Association (SAFA) NEC has unanimously endorsed the appointment of Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe as the new Acting CEO of the organisation‚” Safa said in a statement on Saturday.

“The appointment of Advocate Motlanthe (39) is with immediate effect.

“Advocate Motlanthe formed part of the Safa legal team that successfully defended the Association against the Fli-Afrika complaint in which the travel agency was claiming millions of Rand from the FA.

“The lawsuit was dismissed by both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court with costs [this week].”

According to his profile on LinkedIn.com‚ Motlanthe earned LLB law degree from the University of Venda for Science and Technology from 2003 to 2008. He earned a sports management qualification from Wits Business School from 2012 to 2013.

He has served as Safa’s legal officer from 2011.

On Thursday Safa had sent out a statement regarding their Constitutional Court victory in a R17-million dispute against the association by travel company Fli-Afrika.

“The Constitutional Court on Wednesday‚ 6 May 2020 dismissed an appeal by Fli-Afrika with costs in which the travel agency was seeking R17 million against Safa‚” that statement read.

“The Constitutional Court judgement is the final verdict in the long-running battle in which Fli-Afrika Travel (Pvt) Ltd has been pursuing compensation from SAFA for monies they claim they were deprived of during the FIFA 2010 World Cup.”

The dispute had stemmed from an aborted plan between Safa and Fli-Afrika to sell World Cup travel packages.

Safa had earlier expressed disappointment with Mokoena after a report by the ex-acting CEO‚ authored after he left the position and addressed to the NEC‚ and which launched a stinging criticism of Jordaan’s administration of Safa‚ was leaked to the media.

Mokoena had alleged Jordaan was running the financially-ailing organisation like his own fiefdom‚ was flouting corporate governance principles and was violating Safa statutes‚ among a host of other allegations.

