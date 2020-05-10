Players need to be disciplined in virus plan, says Bundesliga chief

Each individual player's behaviour will be "crucial until the end of the season", the medical head of the Bundesliga and Uefa's efforts to restart the game across the continent warned on Sunday.

Tim Meyer, the head of the Bundesliga's new coronavirus task force and chairman of the Uefa medical committee, said that while the German league had produced the safest possible system for resuming competition, it was vital that players showed discipline and kept to the new rules.

The Bundesliga will become the first major league in Europe to resume action, on May 16, with games held without spectators and with strict restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Football has to give something back to the people now," he told Reuters in an interview.

"That also means to be disciplined as a player. Keeping themselves away from the virus and the virus from them is the target. They need to be responsible.

"They are very public and need to show how to behave -- on the pitch, play football as always but as soon as you leave the pitch, you are a citizen again and need to behave as a citizen in times of Corona," he added.