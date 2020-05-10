Soccer

Top-flight football returns, in the Faroe Islands

10 May 2020 - 12:44 By AFP
A picture taken on May 5 2020 shows live action between Vikingur and AB in the Faroe Islands Premier League.
A picture taken on May 5 2020 shows live action between Vikingur and AB in the Faroe Islands Premier League.
Image: Faroe Islands Football Federation/Facebook

The first official football to be played in western Europe since March took place to little fanfare on Saturday, behind closed doors in the Faroe Islands.

Originally scheduled to start two months ago, the Faroese top flight belatedly kicked off its 2020 season this weekend after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last of Saturday's five games, three-time national champions Vikingur were held to a goalless draw by AB.

Vikingur captain Atli Gregersen, who has made 59 appearance for the Faroes' national team, told AFP that he hopes supporters can return to the grounds as soon as possible.

"We play for the fans, so it's very hard to play a game without spectators," the 37-year-old said.

"But with a little luck, it will soon be over and we can have our fans back again."

Blow for Bundesliga restart plans as Dresden squad put in quarantine

Germany's plans to restart competitive soccer on May 16 suffered an early setback after the entire team of second tier Dynamo Dresden were placed in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Under normal circumstances, around 10 percent of the 52,000 inhabitants of the islands, situated between Iceland and Scotland, can congregate in the region's largest stadium.

But despite not being allowed inside the grounds, several fans gathered outside to be close to the action.

"I really, really missed it. I play football myself, I played it every day, but since the virus, there is nothing left," AB supporter Sverri Petersen said.

Faroese domestic football, semi-professional and affiliated to Fifa since 1988, has never garnered so much attention.

Norwegian television has even bought the rights to show the first 12 rounds of matches, which has given the clubs a significant financial windfall.

Safa appoints legal head Tebogo Motlanthe as acting CEO

Adv Tebogo Motlanthe is the new acting CEO of the SA Football Association (Safa).
Sport
22 hours ago

"This is a great opportunity... Some players dream of playing full-time internationally.

"Now, all eyes are on them," said Trondur Arge, a sports journalist at Sosialurin, the largest Faroese newspaper.

The only European league to carry on playing since the Covid-19 outbreak hit Europe has been Belarus, although the German Bundesliga is planning on resuming next weekend.

The Faroes has recorded 187 cases of the coronavirus, but no deaths.

The territory closed its borders in March and, like much of Europe, imposed strict lockdown measures which it started to lift on April 20.

MORE:

European soccer leagues are gearing up for return to action

Professional soccer leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action
Sport
14 hours ago

Cedric 'Sugar Ray' Xulu: the magician of AmaZulu

Ask Clive Barker to single out the greatest player to grace South African football. His answer is not Kaizer Motaung. It is not Jomo Sono. It is not ...
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

SuperSport United CEO Matthews: Club bosses optimistic PSL ‘can complete season’

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) club bosses do see light at the end of the tunnel and are optimistic that the 2019-20 season can be completed‚ ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Disappointed Beast moves on after an aborted Washington DC stint Rugby
  2. Ajax boss Efstathiou on Ajax Amsterdam: ‘Since Vonk came in the relationship ... Soccer
  3. 'The problem if you go to top three clubs is you’re not the boss': Hunt on ... Soccer
  4. Ex-Pirates striker Foster on playing FC Porto: ‘The stadium is filled with ... Soccer
  5. Safa appoints legal head Tebogo Motlanthe as acting CEO Soccer

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
X