Mamelodi Sundowns finally responds to coach Pitso Mosimane's future
Following months of continuous and intense speculation on the future of coach Pitso Mosimane‚ Mamelodi Sundowns have said that they will no longer be making further comments on the matter.
In a brief statement on Monday afternoon‚ Sundowns management said they have observed over several months the speculation and false statements concerning several issues that includes the contract of Mosimane.
“Mamelodi Sundowns has observed over several months the speculation and the false statements concerning several issues including the contract of Pitso Mosimane‚” read the club’s statement.
“It is the policy of Mamelodi Sundowns not to respond or to comment on speculations or false statements.
"In line with the policy and culture of Mamelodi Sundowns announcements on any matter which is important to the club‚ including Pitso Mosimane’s contract‚ will be made when the club deems it appropriate.”
Mosimane’s contract expires at the end of next month and he has on numerous occasions said in public that he wants to stay at Chloorkop where he has achieved unparalleled success over the past seven years.
Mosimane joined Sundowns in December 2012 after a two year spell as Bafana Bafana coach and has gone on to win four Absa Premiership league titles‚ one Telkom Knockout and two Nedbank Cup cups on the domestic scene.
On the continent‚ Mosimane has led the Brazilians to their maiden Caf Champions League trophy in 2016 which was followed by the Caf Super Cup glory and he is regarded as one of the best coaches in African football.
In February‚ Mosimane said the reason negotiations have stalled on 80 percent was not because of disagreements over money.
“Negotiations are still where they were‚ there is 20 percent left. It is about principle and not money‚ trust me it is not about money.
"I am not playing around and saying money.... its principle.
"It is important that Sundowns are happy and I am happy and if you ask the Sundowns management they will tell you it is not about money.”
In June 2016‚ Mosimane‚ who enjoys massive support from the Sundowns fans‚ signed a four-year contract with the club and it again remains to be seen when he will sign another one.