Ernst Middendorp has managed to get the best from the players he has at his disposal in 2019-20‚ Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has admitted of his Absa Premiership-leading Kaizer Chiefs counterpart.

Chiefs – ninth-placed finishers in 2018-19‚ where a loss against GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final saw Amakhosi go to four seasons without a trophy – have confounded expectations leading the chasing pack under Middendorp‚ previously considered more of a journeyman coach and relegation fixer.

Hunt credits Middendorp and his technical team with getting the best out of a squad that‚ bolstered by some clever but previously largely unheralded signings‚ led the league with a four-point gap‚ having played a game more‚ over champions Mamelodi Sundowns when the league season was suspended due to the coronavirus on March 16.