Soccer

Burundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup

12 May 2020 - 09:38 By Reuters
Football supporters at matches in Burundi have had their temperatures taken and hands sprayed with disinfectant on entrance to match venues in recent weeks.
Football supporters at matches in Burundi have had their temperatures taken and hands sprayed with disinfectant on entrance to match venues in recent weeks.
Image: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Burundi's domestic season is to resume on May 21, more than a month after Africa's last remaining football competition was suspended to allow political rallies to be held in stadia ahead of general elections, authorities have confirmed.

While the remainder of the continent's domestic leagues have either been paused or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Burundi Football Federation (BFF) are ready to restart their league and cup competitions after the May 20 elections.

The country's top flight has three rounds remaining, with Ngozi-based Le Messager holding a four-point advantage at the top of the table over Musongati, who have a game in hand and will be the first back in action when they take on Athletico Olympic on Thursday next week.

Gaston Sirino banned for two matches for assaulting two players

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns will have to conclude the defence of their league title without playmaker Gaston Sirino after the temperamental South ...
Sport
18 hours ago

BFF have also announced that the semi-finals and final of the country's domestic cup competition will be staged, with the decider to be held on June 13.

Before the season was halted, spectators at matches in Burundi had their temperatures taken and hands sprayed with disinfectant on entrance to match venues.

The small East African nation confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 31 and its health ministry has since announced 15 cases and one death.

A number of African countries have called off their 2019-20 domestic seasons, including Angola, Kenya, Mauritius and Guinea, but others hope to continue in the coming months. 

MORE:

Premier League presses on with 'Project Restart' despite mounting problems

Premier League clubs meet on Monday for further talks on "Project Restart" despite growing disquiet among players over safety issues and divisions ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Five La Liga players test positive for coronavirus

Five players in Spain's top two divisions have tested positive for Covid-19 since clubs began testing players and staff members last week, organising ...
Sport
1 day ago

La Liga chief wants restart by June 12 despite eight new positive tests

The president of Spain's La Liga has said he hopes the football league can resume on June 12 but that their hands are tied by government health ...
Sport
1 day ago

Portuguese football club Guimaraes report three positive coronavirus cases

Three players from Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria Guimaraes have tested positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns finally responds to coach Pitso Mosimane's future Soccer
  2. Disappointed Beast moves on after an aborted Washington DC stint Rugby
  3. Ajax boss Efstathiou on Ajax Amsterdam: ‘Since Vonk came in the relationship ... Soccer
  4. Ajax Cape Town chairman Efstathiou reveals 'a number of meetings' with Benni ... Soccer
  5. Safa appoints legal head Tebogo Motlanthe as acting CEO Soccer

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X