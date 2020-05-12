Burundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup

Burundi's domestic season is to resume on May 21, more than a month after Africa's last remaining football competition was suspended to allow political rallies to be held in stadia ahead of general elections, authorities have confirmed.

While the remainder of the continent's domestic leagues have either been paused or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Burundi Football Federation (BFF) are ready to restart their league and cup competitions after the May 20 elections.

The country's top flight has three rounds remaining, with Ngozi-based Le Messager holding a four-point advantage at the top of the table over Musongati, who have a game in hand and will be the first back in action when they take on Athletico Olympic on Thursday next week.