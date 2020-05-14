Soccer

Bayern Munich close to agreeing price for Manchester City's Leroy Sane

14 May 2020 - 15:54 By AFP
Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City talks to subtitute Leroy Sane during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City talks to subtitute Leroy Sane during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are reportedly close to agreeing a transfer fee for Germany winger Leroy Sane, according to the German media on Thursday.

Magazine Kicker claims City want 50 million euros ($54 million) for the 24-year-old Sane, but Bayern are offering around 10 million euros less.

Last week, magazine Sport Bild reported that Sane has already agreed a transfer to Bayern on a five-year contract.

Kicker claims defending Bundesliga champions Bayern have cut off talks with RB Leipzig's Germany striker Timo Werner, because they are nearing a deal with Sane.

Luther Singh reveals he 'doesn’t feel safe as yet' in Portugal

Luther Singh has revealingly said that he “doesn’t feel safe as yet”‚ despite the extensive health precautions his Portuguese club Moreirense have ...
Sport
1 day ago

Since joining from Schalke in 2016 reportedly for around 50 million euros, Sane has won the Premier League title twice under Pep Guardiola at City.

However, he has not played for the first team since suffering a torn knee ligament in the Community Shield match against Liverpool last August.

Kicker claims City had wanted 125 million euros for Sane before injury struck.

MORE:

Pirates star Ben Motshwari sends message to fans after testing positive for coronavirus

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari‚ who tested positive for Covid-19 last week‚ said on Monday he is “doing quite well under the circumstances” ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ronaldinho and brother closing in on 70 days detention in Paraguay

Brazilian great Ronaldinho's lawyers are hoping the former world player of the year will be allowed to go home after more than two months of ...
Sport
6 hours ago

'Ghost' derby lifts curtain on Bundesliga restart

Borussia Dortmund host Schalke 04 in Germany's fiercest derby on Saturday but no more than 300 people will be in and around the 80,000 capacity arena ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Safa to wait for Zungu to get back to SA to explain Bafana coach Ntseki comments Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns finally responds to coach Pitso Mosimane's future Soccer
  3. Vernon Philander latest high profile SA cricketer to suffer the financial ... Cricket
  4. Luther Singh reveals he 'doesn’t feel safe as yet' in Portugal Soccer
  5. Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung showers praise on Wits’ Gavin Hunt and Sundowns’ ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X