Bayern Munich close to agreeing price for Manchester City's Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are reportedly close to agreeing a transfer fee for Germany winger Leroy Sane, according to the German media on Thursday.

Magazine Kicker claims City want 50 million euros ($54 million) for the 24-year-old Sane, but Bayern are offering around 10 million euros less.

Last week, magazine Sport Bild reported that Sane has already agreed a transfer to Bayern on a five-year contract.

Kicker claims defending Bundesliga champions Bayern have cut off talks with RB Leipzig's Germany striker Timo Werner, because they are nearing a deal with Sane.