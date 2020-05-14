Brighton striker Glenn Murray fears Premier League 'rush' to restart

Brighton striker Glenn Murray fears Premier League football is being rushed back too soon, with death rates from coronavirus still stubbornly high in the worst-hit country in Europe.

Premier League chiefs hope to resume the postponed campaign in mid-June and want players back in full training in the next two weeks.

But Murray believes the Premier League is moving too fast in their attempts to conclude the season, with Britain's official death toll standing at more than 36,000.

"Football isn't necessarily a necessity -- it's a game, it's a sport," Murray told Sky Sports on Thursday.

"I mean, what if we go through all this rigmarole of trying to get back started, and we have a second peak and we're stopped anyway?

"I just can't understand after just sort of loosening the lockdown why we're in such a rush to get it back. Why can't we just wait sort of a month or so to see if things go to plan?"