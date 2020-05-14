German doctor warns footballers of 'irreversible' damage from coronavirus

Despite rigid hygiene guidelines for the restart of the Bundesliga this weekend, a leading German sports doctor has warned footballers are still at risk of suffering "irreversible" and potentially career-ending lung damage from the coronavirus.

With Europe's other top leagues at least a month away from resuming, the German Football League (DFL) has drawn up strict rules for when games restart this Saturday.

Matches will be played behind closed doors, with only a limited number of media and officials allowed to attend.

The key games see second-placed Borussia Dortmund at home to Schalke 04 in Saturday's derby and leaders Bayern Munich, who are four points clear, visiting Union Berlin on Sunday.

Players have been told to limit contact, even on the pitch, and must avoid pre-match handshakes and hugs to celebrate goals.