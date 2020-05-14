'Ghost' derby lifts curtain on Bundesliga restart

Borussia Dortmund host Schalke 04 in Germany's fiercest derby on Saturday but no more than 300 people will be in and around the 80,000 capacity arena due to Covid-19 restrictions as the Bundesliga gets back to business after a two-month break.

The Bundesliga is the first major sports league to resume since world sport was brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic, and players will have to abide by a strict set of health guidelines aimed at minimizing the risk of infection.

Fans will not be able to attend the matches as part of the safety regulations, leaving it up to the players to provide the spark for what are being called "ghost" games.

"It will most certainly be the most unusual derby in history," Dortmund's head of pro players Sebastian Kehl said this week.