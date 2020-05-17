Calls for Bundesliga to 'tighten up' hygiene after hugs, kisses

A senior German politician expects the Bundesliga to "tighten up" instructions on how to celebrate goals after some players hugged - breaching strict hygiene protocol - when the league resumed this weekend.

The German season restarted on Saturday after a two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic with clubs having agreed to draconian hygiene guidelines in a plan approved by the German government.

"Football has an extreme function to be a role model, so we should stick to our instructions and pay attention to it next week," Markus Soeder, state minister for Bavaria, told broadcaster Sport1 on Sunday.

The Bundesliga is the first top European league to resume during the Covid-19 outbreak.