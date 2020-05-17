Early goals help Borussia Moenchengladbach sink Frankfurt

Borussia Moenchengladbach boosted their hopes of winning a first Bundesliga title since 1977 after early goals from Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram helped them secure a 3-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Gladbach, who went 2-0 up in seven minutes before adding another through Ramy Bensebaini's penalty in the second half, moved up one place to third on 52 points from 26 games, three behind champions and leaders Bayern Munich who visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

Frankfurt, who have now lost four league games in a row, slipped one place to 13th on 28 points after getting a rude awakening as the league returned after a two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.