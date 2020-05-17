Soccer

Early goals help Borussia Moenchengladbach sink Frankfurt

17 May 2020 - 09:54 By Reuters
Borussia Moenchengladbach's French forward Marcus Thuram carries the corner flag after the match.
Borussia Moenchengladbach's French forward Marcus Thuram carries the corner flag after the match.
Image: Michael Probst / POOL / AFP

Borussia Moenchengladbach boosted their hopes of winning a first Bundesliga title since 1977 after early goals from Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram helped them secure a 3-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Gladbach, who went 2-0 up in seven minutes before adding another through Ramy Bensebaini's penalty in the second half, moved up one place to third on 52 points from 26 games, three behind champions and leaders Bayern Munich who visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

Frankfurt, who have now lost four league games in a row, slipped one place to 13th on 28 points after getting a rude awakening as the league returned after a two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday after the German league restarted in ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Plea fired the visitors ahead after 40 seconds when he slid in to steer the ball past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp into the far corner after exchanging a one-two with Jonas Hofmann.

Thuram added the second with a simple tap-in from two metres into an empty net after a low cross from the left by Bensebaini.

Plea then missed several chances as he was denied by Trapp three times and also hit the woodwork with a rasping shot before he won a penalty for the visitors when he was bundled over in the 73rd minute.

Bensebaini converted the spot kick before halftime substitute Andre Silva netted a late consolation for the home side with a fine shot from inside the penalty area.

SA’s football-starved fans have to wait longer for live TV matches

South Africans will have to wait a little longer before they are able to watch live football as pay channel SuperSport does not have the rights to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hofmann was guilty of an astonishing miss in the dying minutes when he rounded Trapp and had the goal at his mercy but dwelled on the ball and allowed Martin Hinteregger to clear his shot off the line.

Like the day’s early fixtures, the match was played with no spectators present as the Bundesliga sprung back into action.

Gladbach are at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the next round of matches while Frankfurt visit Bayern.

MORE:

PSL to propose single 'camp' to finish season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is proposing a massive single camp for all soccer clubs in a bid to complete the 2019-20 season.
Sport
11 hours ago

A risky call, but it's time to open the lid on sport

Who would have thought fans would long for the day they could watch sport in empty stadiums on TV?
Opinion & Analysis
11 hours ago

Second damning report emerges from ex-CEO alleging abuses by Safa president Danny Jordaan

The SA Football Association (Safa) has said that a second report to emerge from a former chief executive‚ this time Dennis Mumble‚ and to make ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Shakes Mashaba’s talented Espoirs U-23s – where are they now? Soccer
  2. Second damning report emerges from ex-CEO alleging abuses by Safa president ... Soccer
  3. German doctor warns footballers of 'irreversible' damage from coronavirus Soccer
  4. Australian batmaker apologises to Tendulkar as lawsuit settled Cricket
  5. Safa to wait for Zungu to get back to SA to explain Bafana coach Ntseki comments Soccer

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X