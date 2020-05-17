English Premier League clubs set to vote on return to group training

The Premier League hopes "Project Restart" will move a step closer to becoming reality on Monday when clubs hold an emergency meeting to vote on a return to group training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Should at least 14 of the 20 clubs agree that safety protocols are sufficient, players are likely to return to a limited first phase of group training on Tuesday.

Sunday should have been the final day of the Premier League season but the coronavirus outbreak meant the league was suspended in March with 92 fixtures remaining.

The Government last week opened the door for the return of elite sport, but several hurdles remain before the Premier League can resume behind closed doors.