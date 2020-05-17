Soccer

Lokomotiv Moscow's Farfan Lokomotiv Moscow tests positive for coronavirus

17 May 2020 - 12:07 By Reuters
Peru's player Jefferson Farfan attends a training session in Rio de Janeiro during the Copa America in Brazil in June 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Diego Vara

Lokomotiv Moscow's Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Russian Premier League club said on Saturday.

Farfan, 35, is yet to play a game in this campaign, which has eight more rounds remaining, after sustaining a knee injury last year.

"Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for coronavirus," the club said in on Twitter.

"We wish Jeff a speedy recovery! Get better soon!"

Lokomotiv are second in Russia's top flight, which will resume on June 21 after it was suspended in mid-March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

