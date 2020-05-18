Football may be on hold, but that hasn't stopped Khune staying fit
18 May 2020 - 09:00
Just because the return of football games remains unclear doesn't mean players are slacking off. Take Itu Khune, for example.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is keeping fit by exercising in the comfort of his home.
“Don't let anyone tell you that your standards are too high just because you know what you deserve. Set the bar and own it. Believe in yourself.
“You can attract anything you want. Never feel guilty for wanting the best. You deserve greatness,” he wrote next to a snap of him working out.
Even with a new addition to the fam, Itu makes sure he gets those lunges in.