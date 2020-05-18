Sun City emerges as favourite to host massive PSL camp in bid to complete season

Sun City Resort in the North West province has emerged as a strong contender to house all the topflight and lower tier clubs in a massive single camp as part of a proposed plan by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to complete the season that was interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak in March.

The majority of the topflight clubs have six matches remaining in the campaign and three insiders close to developments told TimesLIVE that the popular holiday destination is viewed as a possible venue to accommodate all 32 clubs - the 16 Absa Premiership and the 16 GladAfrica Championship - in a single camp.

The plan will be proposed to government and the matches could be played in July if it is given the green light.