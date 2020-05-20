Soccer

Celtic owner Max Tshabalala insists cash-strapped PSL club has not been sold yet

20 May 2020 - 14:01 By Marc Strydom
A rare picture of Bloemfontein Celtic owner-chairman Max Tshabalala attending the PSL board of governors press conference on March 18 2020 in Johannesburg. Tshabalala insists the club is not sold yet.
A rare picture of Bloemfontein Celtic owner-chairman Max Tshabalala attending the PSL board of governors press conference on March 18 2020 in Johannesburg. Tshabalala insists the club is not sold yet.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic have denied any deal being reached for the sale of the club.

The Free State club on Wednesday issued a denial in response to several media reports quoting TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi as saying he has concluded a “deal in principle” for the purchase of Celtic’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise.

Celtic said in a statement that the reports were “fake news”‚ and had caused panic among the club’s players and staff‚ and endangered a sponsorship deal the team has been trying to conclude.

The statement‚ posted on Celtic’s official Twitter page‚ quoted Celtic owner Max Tshabalala as saying: “There are no offers to sell the club and the club is not sold.”

Celtic’s statement read: “There currently are rumours that the club has been sold and that has caused panic to our players‚ staff‚ supporters and sponsors.

TS Galaxy owner-chairma Tim Sukazi is a man on a mission.
TS Galaxy owner-chairma Tim Sukazi is a man on a mission.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“All the news and articles about the club being for sale are fake news. We urge people not to believe anything they see nor hear from the media concerning the sale of the club.

“The club is in a process of securing a sponsorship deal and all that has been said slows down our progress of securing the deal.

“We accept that there had been enquiries concerning the sale of the club from different stakeholders but nothing concrete was achieved.”

This is in direct contradiction to what Sukazi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning.

Sukazi‚ owner of GladAfrica Championship team Galaxy‚ said a deal had been concluded in principle but cautioned that such an agreement also has some important steps remaining to be concluded.

End of an era: Celtic destined for oblivion as Sukazi confirms deal to buy the Bloem club's PSL franchise

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has confirmed that he has concluded a deal in principle to buy the Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise of Bloemfontein ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“We still have some margins because we have not made the financial close on the deal – we need to reach that‚” Sukazi had said.

“On May 31 we need to close on the financial aspect of the transaction. That will be us delivering guarantees and so on.

“We need to get past that‚ and thereafter go and apply for approval at the PSL. And then‚ ja‚ if the executive committee of the PSL approves the deal then we are good to go.

“So it’s the two critical parts – the financial close and PSL approval.”

Sun City emerges as favourite to host massive PSL camp in bid to complete season

Sun City Resort in the North West province has emerged as a strong contender to house all the topflight and lower tier clubs in a massive single camp ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tshabalala‚ whose financial challenges and willingness to have Celtic on the market have been well documented‚ had previously been close to a deal to sell the club in September 2018.

That deal fell through‚ and potential buyers Sinki Leshabane and Dr Moeketsi Mosola indicated at the time that Tshabalala’s SA Revenue Services (Sars) tax debt of R43m had been a stumbling block.

Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Konco and Tshabalala’s lawyer and cousin Mandla Tshabalala could not be reached for comment or to clear up the contradictory statements made in Wednesday's reports.

MORE:

Samir Nurkovic eyeing a first league title with Kaizer Chiefs

Samir Nurkovic says that he is not concerned by his goal ratio slowing down in the second half of the 2019-20 season‚ just so long as Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
1 day ago

Several facilities keen to assist the PSL if government gives green light to season restart

Several facilities have stepped forward and offered to assist the Premier Soccer League (PSL) if a proposed plan to accommodate all the topflight ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Chiefs assistant coach Bartlett remembers Mngwengwe: 'We never lost a game when he played'

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Shaun Bartlett has paid a warm and moving tribute to Golden Arrows defender Nkanyiso Mngwengwe following the player's ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sun City emerges as favourite to host massive PSL camp in bid to complete season Soccer
  2. SA football plunged into mourning after death of Golden Arrows player Nkanyiso ... Soccer
  3. End of an era: Celtic destined for oblivion as Sukazi confirms deal to buy the ... Soccer
  4. Shakes Mashaba’s talented Espoirs U-23s – where are they now? Soccer
  5. Tributes pour in for Nkanyiso Mngwengwe: 'Sgora, our soldier, RIP' Soccer

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X