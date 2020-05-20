Soccer

FC Seoul face punishment for placing sex dolls in the stands

20 May 2020 - 11:39 By Reuters
In a photo taken on May 17, 2020, mannequins are displayed at a FC Seoul football match in Seoul. South Korean football club FC Seoul apologised May 18, 2020 after reports that it had used sex dolls to fill up its empty stands during a game at the weekend.
In a photo taken on May 17, 2020, mannequins are displayed at a FC Seoul football match in Seoul. South Korean football club FC Seoul apologised May 18, 2020 after reports that it had used sex dolls to fill up its empty stands during a game at the weekend.
Image: YONHAP / AFP

South Korea's FC Seoul could be fined or docked points for using sex dolls instead of mannequins to fill empty seats during a league match after the K League said its disciplinary committee is to look into the incident, Yonhap news agency reported.

The club placed the dolls, some of which were dressed in the team's colours while others held placards supporting the side, in the stands on Sunday to make up for the absence of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, viewers watching on television quickly pointed out that they looked more like sex dolls than mannequins and that some of them were holding placards bearing the name of an adult toy manufacturer.

Seoul, who beat Gwangju 1-0, could be docked a minimum of five points or face a fine of at least five million won ($4,073.95), Yonhap said.

The club apologised on Monday, saying they had failed to check the consignment sent by the supplier and that they were not aware the dolls were "adult products".

MORE:

Several facilities keen to assist the PSL if government gives green light to season restart

Several facilities have stepped forward and offered to assist the Premier Soccer League (PSL) if a proposed plan to accommodate all the topflight ...
Sport
21 hours ago

European football season will finish in August, says Uefa boss Aleksander Ceferin

Uefa has a plan to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns, the European soccer governing ...
Sport
2 days ago

Premier League confirms six positive Covid-19 cases after testing

The Premier League said on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample of 748 individuals.
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sun City emerges as favourite to host massive PSL camp in bid to complete season Soccer
  2. SA football plunged into mourning after death of Golden Arrows player Nkanyiso ... Soccer
  3. Shakes Mashaba’s talented Espoirs U-23s – where are they now? Soccer
  4. Tributes pour in for Nkanyiso Mngwengwe: 'Sgora, our soldier, RIP' Soccer
  5. Siya Kolisi is just like us, resorts to family cutting his hair during lockdown Rugby

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X