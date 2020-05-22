Soccer

IN QUOTES | Patrice Motsepe on Covid-19 impact, Pitso Mosimane & future plans

22 May 2020 - 11:57 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Patrice Motsepe says the Mamelodi Sundowns family 'have a duty to be part of the difficulties and hardships that confront all our people'. File photo.
Patrice Motsepe says the Mamelodi Sundowns family 'have a duty to be part of the difficulties and hardships that confront all our people'. File photo.
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe on Thursday briefed the media about the impact of Covid-19 on the club, its contribution to alleviate poverty amid the pandemic, and the future of Pitso Mosimane, the club's coach.

Here's what he said in five telling quotes:

50th anniversary big match

“Sundowns was supposed to play a match against one of the top European football clubs as part of the 50th anniversary celebration. We had very good discussions to bring another top European club, but because of coronavirus, that plan will not proceed.”

Club expansion 

“We are not just building a football club for SA. Our primary focus is very clear. We are building a club to be among the best in Africa. We have produced some of the top players in this country who are not playing for Sundowns because it is difficult to break into the Mamelodi Sundowns starting level. In the medium to long term, our academy will be among the best on the continent.”

Boosting musicians 

“Those at home and complying with the lockdown, we want our people to compose songs in our languages and there will be prize money. [This is] to keep them busy between now and the end of the year. Sit at home, keep social distancing, and compose a song and people will vote for it.”

Keeping Mosimane 

“There was never an issue as to whether he would stay at Sundowns. Pitso is a very special coach, and you can't pay him the amount you did when he started, or before he won the champion's league. I can tell you that every cent we've spent and continue to spend on Pitso is well spent.”

Covid-19 fight 

“The Mamelodi Sundowns family has a duty to be part of the difficulties and hardships that confront all our people. We were honoured to make a humble contribution with other South Africans and Africans to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. SA and the continent will overcome the pandemic and continue to create jobs, improve living conditions for the poor and build a healthy and bright future for all Africans.”

Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe inks new four-year deal with coach Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has confirmed that the protracted contract negotiations with coach Pitso Mosimane have been resolved and ...
Sport
23 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Patrice Motsepe expected to address Pitso Mosimane's contract

All eyes will be on Patrice Motsepe when the Mamelodi Sundowns billionaire owner addresses the media in Sandton this afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Mosimane expresses doubts about plan to house 32 PSL teams in massive camp

Forthright Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has expressed reservations about a proposed plan to accommodate all the topflight and lower tier ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. End of an era: Celtic destined for oblivion as Sukazi confirms deal to buy the ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane expresses doubts about plan to house 32 PSL teams in ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe inks new four-year deal with coach Pitso ... Soccer
  4. Siya Kolisi leads house cleaning challenge for men Rugby
  5. WATCH LIVE | Patrice Motsepe expected to address Pitso Mosimane's contract Soccer

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X