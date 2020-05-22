IN QUOTES | Patrice Motsepe on Covid-19 impact, Pitso Mosimane & future plans

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe on Thursday briefed the media about the impact of Covid-19 on the club, its contribution to alleviate poverty amid the pandemic, and the future of Pitso Mosimane, the club's coach.

Here's what he said in five telling quotes:

50th anniversary big match

“Sundowns was supposed to play a match against one of the top European football clubs as part of the 50th anniversary celebration. We had very good discussions to bring another top European club, but because of coronavirus, that plan will not proceed.”

Club expansion

“We are not just building a football club for SA. Our primary focus is very clear. We are building a club to be among the best in Africa. We have produced some of the top players in this country who are not playing for Sundowns because it is difficult to break into the Mamelodi Sundowns starting level. In the medium to long term, our academy will be among the best on the continent.”

Boosting musicians

“Those at home and complying with the lockdown, we want our people to compose songs in our languages and there will be prize money. [This is] to keep them busy between now and the end of the year. Sit at home, keep social distancing, and compose a song and people will vote for it.”

Keeping Mosimane

“There was never an issue as to whether he would stay at Sundowns. Pitso is a very special coach, and you can't pay him the amount you did when he started, or before he won the champion's league. I can tell you that every cent we've spent and continue to spend on Pitso is well spent.”

Covid-19 fight

“The Mamelodi Sundowns family has a duty to be part of the difficulties and hardships that confront all our people. We were honoured to make a humble contribution with other South Africans and Africans to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. SA and the continent will overcome the pandemic and continue to create jobs, improve living conditions for the poor and build a healthy and bright future for all Africans.”