Colombian striker Leonardo Castro has extended his contract with the Kaizer Chiefs for two years‚ the club have announced.

Chiefs announced on their social media pages and their official website on Friday evening that the big South American has penned a new deal.

“Kaizer Chiefs and Leonardo Castro have reached an agreement to extend their relationship with a further two years‚ ending on 30 June 2022‚” Chiefs’ statement read.

The statement quoted Castro as saying: “Thank you so much. I am very happy with the chairman‚ Kaizer Motaung‚ and club.

“I am also grateful to continue to wear the gold and black. This is sensitive for me because I have not won a trophy yet with the team. And to leave without a gold medal would be a defeat for me.”