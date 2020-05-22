Sundowns coach Mosimane on local‚ global offers: ‘Stay where you are loved’
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane rejected local and international offers during negotiations for his contract renewal with club president Patrice Motsepe over the past few months.
Mosimane‚ who signed a new bumper deal to keep him at Chloorkop for the next four years‚ said offers for him have always been there locally and internally but he chose to stay at Sundowns where he is loved.
“Offers have been there‚ I have had offers all the time and some of those offers are from here in South Africa‚” he said.
“I am telling you but I am not going to mention the names of those teams because some of the things are confidential when you talk to people who approach you. You get humbled but you don’t get distracted.
“Coach Steve Komphela said something that‚ ‘Don’t envy your neighbours because they have something going on for them. Look after what you have and work with that because if you are happy with what you have you will never be looking on the other side’.
“Your family is your family. I can’t swap my family with yours and you can’t swap your family with mine because what you have is what you have. Stay where you are and where you are loved. Stay where you feel good‚ stay where you are supported.”
Mosimane said boxees have been ticked and his overall happy with his new contract and that Sundowns will give the Caf Champions League another go next season.
“A lot of important things have been achieved in the contract – negotiations are negotiations. You can’t get everything you want when you negotiate‚ [because] then you are not negotiating but you are bullying.
“But a lot of important things have been achieved‚ boxes have been ticked‚ that’s why I signed the contract and I am happy.”
Mosimane added that he has to continue winning trophies to stay at the club because he is once again going to be judged on results.
“You must remember that if you don’t win games you are not going to be here. I am here because we have had trophies.
“This is not a favour. Pep Guardiola says‚ ‘I am at Manchester City and I have to win otherwise they will take me out’. It’s the formula in football and the coach has to win games – if the results are not good I am out. You know I was out at Safa [as Bafana Bafana coach] because we were not winning as we were supposed to‚ and it’s like that.
“Let’s go back to the Champions League – of course we are competing with Al Ahly and Zamalek who have big budgets. They buy a player for three million euros from Europe‚ where have you seen that?”