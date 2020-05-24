Soccer

Banyana's Benfica striker Thembi Kgatlana: 'It’s not as easy as it looks'

24 May 2020 - 15:23 By Marc Strydom
Thembi Kgatlana springs away from her markers during a Fifa Women's World Cup group match between South Africa's Banyana Banyana and Spain at Stade Ocean in Le Havre in France on June 8 2019.
Thembi Kgatlana springs away from her markers during a Fifa Women's World Cup group match between South Africa's Banyana Banyana and Spain at Stade Ocean in Le Havre in France on June 8 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Benfica striker Thembi Kgatlana has said that the SA Football Association’s Sasol National Women’s League can attract a few more sponsors and financial muscle that can lift the standard of the brand new innovation.

The SA Football Association's (Safa) 12-team national women’s league has had its teething problems in its first season.

A huge improvement on the diluted‚ previous 144-team regionally-organised league‚ the new Sasol league has had some organisational hitches and remains threadbare in structure.

Notably in November a match between First Touch Academy and the University of Johannesburg was delayed by more than an hour after the referees failed to arrive on time.

'Prominent soccer player' caught driving at 213km/h in Joburg

Gauteng traffic police arrested a "prominent soccer player" on Sunday for allegedly driving at 213km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 in Johannesburg.
News
3 hours ago

Kgatlana recognised that the first season of the National Women’s League (NWL) – suspended currently due to the coronavirus – is an important start‚ but the Caf 2018 African Women’s Player of the Year said going forward she hopes to see the league boosted in infrastructure and finances.

The 24-year-old striker said her experiences playing for the Houston Dash in USA’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL)‚ Beijing BG Phoenix in China and now Portugal had opened her eyes to the level of organisation internationally of women’s football.

“It’s not as easy as it looks.

Players missing games over virus fears harms league integrity, says Watford's Cleverley

The Premier League's integrity could be affected if players worried about their health amid the Covid-19 pandemic choose to miss matches, according ...
Sport
3 hours ago

"For example‚ the NWSL took about four to five tries before it could get to where it is because they kept on failing and failing‚ and looking for different approaches and styles of management‚” Kgatlana told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja).

“For the NWSL to be considered the best league in the world is not by chance.

"They have worked hard to be where they are‚ they have invested a lot in women’s football‚ and they are still investing a lot.

“In China‚ you see how financially they are getting a boost. … In Europe it combines both styles when it comes to China and the USA.

Motsepe: Sundowns ‘will continue to pay salaries whether there is football or no football’

All staff employed by Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to receive their full salaries during the lockdown as a result of the outbreak of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

"You have your professionalism‚ your nutritionists‚ coaches.

“Those are the things that need to be implemented in SA. Yes‚ it will take a while. But I think the first thing we need to do is to look at the financial gains.

“Not for the players‚ but for the league. If we can get four or five big sponsors pooling in together‚ I think that would give not only the girls a boost‚ but the national team too.

“Because then the opportunities would be there for the girls to not only work hard for Banyana‚ but also for their clubs.”

Kgaltlana signed for Benfica in Portugal’s Campeonato Nacional Feminino in January.

MORE:

La Liga can resume week of June 8, says Spanish Prime Minister

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that La Liga can resume from its coronavirus lockdown in the week of June 8.
Sport
5 hours ago

Leonardo Castro thanks Kaizer Motaung as he signs 2-year extension with Chiefs

Colombian striker Leonardo Castro has extended his contract with the Kaizer Chiefs for two years‚ the club have announced.
Sport
1 day ago

Premier League says two more people test positive for coronavirus

England's Premier League on Saturday said that two more individuals from two different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus, just three weeks ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane now possibly among highest-paid coaches in Africa Soccer
  2. Motsepe: Sundowns ‘will continue to pay salaries whether there is football or ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane expresses doubts about plan to house 32 PSL teams in ... Soccer
  4. Leonardo Castro thanks Kaizer Motaung as he signs 2-year extension with Chiefs Soccer
  5. End of an era: Celtic destined for oblivion as Sukazi confirms deal to buy the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X