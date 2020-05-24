Banyana's Benfica striker Thembi Kgatlana: 'It’s not as easy as it looks'

Benfica striker Thembi Kgatlana has said that the SA Football Association’s Sasol National Women’s League can attract a few more sponsors and financial muscle that can lift the standard of the brand new innovation.

The SA Football Association's (Safa) 12-team national women’s league has had its teething problems in its first season.

A huge improvement on the diluted‚ previous 144-team regionally-organised league‚ the new Sasol league has had some organisational hitches and remains threadbare in structure.

Notably in November a match between First Touch Academy and the University of Johannesburg was delayed by more than an hour after the referees failed to arrive on time.