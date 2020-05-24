Soccer

Bournemouth player tests positive for Covid-19

24 May 2020 - 12:53 By Reuters
Bournemouth players cut a dejected figure as they walk off the pitch after a Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on March 7 2020. Bournemouth confirmed on Sunday May 24 2020 one of their players has tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.
Bournemouth players cut a dejected figure as they walk off the pitch after a Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on March 7 2020. Bournemouth confirmed on Sunday May 24 2020 one of their players has tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

A Bournemouth player was one of two people working for Premier League clubs who tested positive for Covid-19 following a second batch of testing, the club said on Sunday.

Bournemouth did not disclose the player's identity but said he would self isolate for seven days in line with league protocols before another test is conducted.

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19, following the club's second round of testing," Bournemouth said in a statement.

Premier League says two more people test positive for coronavirus

England's Premier League on Saturday said that two more individuals from two different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus, just three weeks ...
Sport
1 hour ago

"Following strict adherence of the Premier League's return to training regulations, the club's training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week."

Since players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, eight positive tests for the virus have been confirmed at England's top-flight clubs.

Six individuals, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, were positive in the first round of testing on May 17-18.

Watford captain Deeney refuses return to training

Watford captain Troy Deeney will not return to training this week over fears he could pass coronavirus on to his five-month-old son.
Sport
4 days ago

No matches have been played in the Premier League since March, but the government has given the go-ahead for elite sport to resume from June 1.

The Premier League's "Project Restart" envisages a return to competitive action in June, although no date has been fixed.

More than 250,000 people have contracted the virus in the United Kingdom and over 36,000 have died.

MORE:

Montpellier's Keagan Dolly wants to stay in Europe and fight for a place

Keagan Dolly says he has set his mind on staying and succeeding in Europe despite an injury-ravaged period in his career that has derailed his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Motsepe: Sundowns ‘will continue to pay salaries whether there is football or no football’

All staff employed by Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to receive their full salaries during the lockdown as a result of the outbreak of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Leonardo Castro thanks Kaizer Motaung as he signs 2-year extension with Chiefs

Colombian striker Leonardo Castro has extended his contract with the Kaizer Chiefs for two years‚ the club have announced.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane now possibly among highest-paid coaches in Africa Soccer
  2. Motsepe: Sundowns ‘will continue to pay salaries whether there is football or ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane expresses doubts about plan to house 32 PSL teams in ... Soccer
  4. Leonardo Castro thanks Kaizer Motaung as he signs 2-year extension with Chiefs Soccer
  5. End of an era: Celtic destined for oblivion as Sukazi confirms deal to buy the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X