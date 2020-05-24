Players missing games over virus fears harms league integrity, says Watford's Cleverley

The Premier League's integrity could be affected if players worried about their health amid the Covid-19 pandemic choose to miss matches, according to Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley.

English soccer was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak but clubs can now train in small groups as part of the league's "Project Restart" which envisages a return to play in June.

Watford captain Troy Deeney said he will not resume training due to worry over his son's health while British media reported Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is prepared to miss their remaining games due to safety concerns.