Soccer

Premier League says two more people test positive for coronavirus

24 May 2020 - 11:16 By AFP
Watford's Adrian Mariappa scores an own goal during a Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on February 8, 2020. Mariappa was amongst six people who had already tested positive as well as two members of the club's staff.
Image: REUTERS/David Klein

England's Premier League on Saturday said that two more individuals from two different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus, just three weeks from a proposed restart of the season.

In all, 996 players and club staff were tested over three days last week for Covid-19.

"Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," said an EPL statement.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days."

In previous tests on May 17 and 18, a total of 748 individuals were tested with six testing positive from three clubs.

"The six ... are still within their seven-day self-isolation period" and did not feature in the recent round of testing.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency," said the statement.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

On Friday, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said he was confident the top-flight season would resume in mid-June.

Clubs returned to socially distanced training in small groups this week and the league hope to begin playing the remaining 92 matches on June 12 or 19.

Amongst the six who had already tested positive were Watford defender Adrian Mariappa as well as two members of the club's staff.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson also revealed two more of his squad are in self-isolation after members of their family tested positive for the virus.

