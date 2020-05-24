Soccer

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane accepts PSL sanction handed out to Gaston Sirino

24 May 2020 - 15:53 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Gaston Sirino has established a reputation as a short-tempered character.
Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Gaston Sirino has established a reputation as a short-tempered character.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane has accepted the sanction that was handed out by the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary committee to his influential midfielder Gaston Sirino‚ but says for consistency‚ the same must apply to other players who have committed misconduct not picked by the officials during matches.

The Uruguayan was suspended for two matches after being found guilty in February on several charges.

The temparamental playmaker was charged together with his club Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who were also found guilty of bringing the League into disrepute.

Sirino was found guilty of assaulting two SuperSport United players Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels in an MTN8 match in September last year.

'Prominent soccer player' caught driving at 213km/h in Joburg

Gauteng traffic police arrested a "prominent soccer player" on Sunday for allegedly driving at 213km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 in Johannesburg.
News
3 hours ago

Sundowns were ordered to pay a fine of R200,000 of which R150,000 is suspended for two years on condition that the club is not found guilty of the same offence during the period of suspension.

Reacting for the first time to Sirino's sanction‚ Mosimane said the official response will have to come from the club.

“I will leave it to the legal guys because I’m going to talk from an emotional part and say the player is out now two games‚” said the Sundowns coach.

“But somewhere somehow you say ‘are the two games fair?’ Are you going to appeal because if you appeal you may get five? They’ll (League) think you don’t show humility and all that.”

Players missing games over virus fears harms league integrity, says Watford's Cleverley

The Premier League's integrity could be affected if players worried about their health amid the Covid-19 pandemic choose to miss matches, according ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Mosimane said he had accepted that Sirino committed a foul and should be punished for it.

“My thing is not about Sirino. Sirino‚ of course let’s be honest‚ he’s also been naughty.

"I’m not promoting these things that he does‚ I’m not. And people don’t understand that. I don’t promote that‚” he said.

“He needs to go through that. When he kicked somebody at Maritzburg United and got a red card I said to the referee Victor Gomez is right because he just went over the ball. And he must be sent out.”

What Mosimane is hoping to see is the same that happened to Sirino‚ seeing that his punishment came after the football administrators had watched the video footage of the match, happens to other players who committ similar offences.

Bournemouth player tests positive for Covid-19

A Bournemouth player was one of two people working for Premier League clubs who tested positive for Covid-19 following a second batch of testing, the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“We need consistency‚” he explained.

“I saw (Samir) Nurkovic (of Kaizer Chiefs) kicking someone… I think it was (Thembinkosi) Lorch (Orlando Pirates) off the ball. He hacked him. What happened about that? Do you get what I’m saying?

“There must be no special treatment and if we have to play without Sirino because he’s facing sanctions of doing 1‚ 2‚ 3 I don’t have a problem with that.

“But I’m saying there must be consistency because Sirino has been now sanctioned on a footage of the incident that happened on the pitch because the referee punished him by giving a yellow card but then they changed it and said no what the referee did was not enough.

Premier League says two more people test positive for coronavirus

England's Premier League on Saturday said that two more individuals from two different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus, just three weeks ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“I don’t blame the referee‚ he missed it. But if you bring things back from the video footage I will say where is your consistency?

"Are the games all on television? So those who are not on television they’re benefitting.

“In my opinion you can’t have decisions that you took from the video from the match footage and judge on it if you don’t have consistency.

"Now you’re not fair to me because the one who’s not on television is benefitting.”

MORE:

Banyana's Benfica striker Thembi Kgatlana: 'It’s not as easy as it looks'

Benfica striker Thembi Kgatlana has said that the SA Football Association’s Sasol National Women’s League can attract a few more sponsors and ...
Sport
2 hours ago

SA's soccer wars - the story behind those battles

Intrigue, posturing, betrayals, the seeking of personal glory, friendships and promises made and broken behind the scenes: This is the beautiful game ...
Sport
17 hours ago

For Pitso Mosimane, coaching football is about the people in his care

Pitso Mosimane's perspective on coaching is centred on the human being before the tactics.
Sport
17 hours ago

Motsepe: Sundowns ‘will continue to pay salaries whether there is football or no football’

All staff employed by Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to receive their full salaries during the lockdown as a result of the outbreak of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane now possibly among highest-paid coaches in Africa Soccer
  2. Motsepe: Sundowns ‘will continue to pay salaries whether there is football or ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane expresses doubts about plan to house 32 PSL teams in ... Soccer
  4. Leonardo Castro thanks Kaizer Motaung as he signs 2-year extension with Chiefs Soccer
  5. End of an era: Celtic destined for oblivion as Sukazi confirms deal to buy the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X