Lifting Premier League trophy in empty stadium would be 'strange', says Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says playing at an empty Anfield and winning the Premier League title with no fans present would be "pretty strange".

Liverpool were 25 points clear of 2019 champions Manchester City and on the verge of their first English top-flight crown for 30 years when the league was shut down by coronavirus in March.

Clubs returned to training in small and socially distanced groups last week ahead of a proposed restart in June.

Henderson lifted the Uefa Champions League trophy in a packed stadium in Madrid last June but is preparing for a different experience this year.