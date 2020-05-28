Fortuna Duesseldorf boost survival hopes with 2-1 win over Schalke 04

Fortuna Duesseldorf boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga as goals from Rouwen Hennings and Kenan Karaman helped them come from behind to beat Schalke 04 2-1 at home in a scrappy contest on Wednesday.

The result left Fortuna 16th, the relegation playoff spot, on 27 points from 28 games, one behind Mainz who stayed in the safety zone with a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin.

Schalke, who extended their winless league run to 10 matches, stayed ninth on 37 points.

The match was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the first half only produced a long-range effort at either end as both sides applied a cautious approach.