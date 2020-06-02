Benni McCarthy on link to Pirates: ‘I haven’t had conversations with Khoza’

Benni McCarthy has said that he “never had conversations” with Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza when he was being linked to the job late last year.

McCarthy was speculatively linked to the Buccaneers when he was fired by Cape Town City in November 2019 after the team had suffered two wins in 18 games.

Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading scorer had enjoyed an ultimately promising two-and-a-half year start to his head coaching career at City – winning the 2018 MTN8‚ and reaching the final the year before‚ with league finishes of fifth and fourth.

With Pirates struggling in November under caretaker-coach Rulani Mokwena‚ McCarthy was linked to the club he won a treble with as a striker in the 2011-12 season.