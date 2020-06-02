Fifa asks leagues to use 'common sens' over George Floyd protests

World soccer's governing body Fifa has asked competition organisers to use "common sense" with players who display messages of protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States.

Fifa regulations bar players from displaying any "political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images" on their kit.

Since 2014, this ban has included undershirts -- a response to players lifting up their shirts to display a message when scoring.

However, several players protested during matches in Germany's Bundesliga at the weekend, with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi displaying undershirts with the message, "Justice for George Floyd" on Sunday.