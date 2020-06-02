Soccer

German coach Rohr vows to make Nigeria champions of Africa again

02 June 2020 - 13:50 By AFP
Gernot Rohr celebrates with his Nigerian playing staff after winning the third-place play-off match against Tunisia at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo during the Africa Cup of Nations Finals in Egypt in July 2019. Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Third Place Play Off - Tunisia v Nigeria - Al Salam Stad
Gernot Rohr celebrates with his Nigerian playing staff after winning the third-place play-off match against Tunisia at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo during the Africa Cup of Nations Finals in Egypt in July 2019. Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Third Place Play Off - Tunisia v Nigeria - Al Salam Stad
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Coach Gernot Rohr said he made sacrifices in his new contract with Nigeria in order to guide the country to a fourth Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Rohr, 66, has extended his stay in Nigeria till 2022 after he agreed to a pay cut in the local currency and reside in the country.

Officials said the German-born coach will earn $49,000 a month instead of the $55,000 stipulated in his previous contract and he will live in Nigeria for at least 10 months a year.

"This is a special job because this is my team, I built it with my staff," the former Niger and Gabon coach said Monday on local television.

"It's a very young team, but the mission is not finished yet, so we want to continue.

"We all have to make sacrifices and I will be the first."

Lebogang Manyama on how his horrific car crash derailed his start at Kaizer Chiefs

Star midfielder Lebogang Manyama says he is happy to be back on track in an impressive manner at Kaizer Chiefs‚ the club he supported in his youth‚ ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Rohr said the target is to be champions of Africa again. The Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times -- in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

"Let's qualify for (the Nations Cup) and then we want to win it," he said.

"We have a good team, we're now number three in Africa. When I arrived (in 2016), we were number 13.

"We have worked together for the past four years and I hope we can progress."

Rohr led Nigeria to third place at last year's Africa Cup of Nations Finals in Egypt, where they lost 2-1 to eventual champions Algeria in the semi-finals after conceding a stoppage-time goal.

His team top their qualifying group for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cameroon with six points after winning their first two games against second-placed Benin and Lesotho, who are third.

Sierra Leone are the other team in the group and are bottom on a point.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the final tournament.

Sundowns tie down Gaston Sirino and Thapelo Morena on long deals

Following securing the services of coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who recently extended his stay at Chloorkop‚ Mamelodi Sundowns have moved quickly to tie ...
Sport
3 hours ago

In his four years in charge of the Super Eagles, Rohr has faced criticism for overlooking players based in Nigeria for those in Europe.

His employers have ordered him to now pick players from the domestic league, but Rohr has insisted only the best will make his squad.

"I pick the best players and I don't do it alone," he said.

"We have to take the best players no matter where they are coming from.

"We have very good young players, so it's difficult for the local players to break into the team."

MORE:

Why Amakhosi woke up from their years of slumber

Lebogang Manyama is convinced he has clues to why Kaizer Chiefs have risen from also-rans to genuine Premier Soccer League title contenders this ...
Sport
2 days ago

The return of La Liga | What's at stake?

La Liga resumes on June 11 after a three-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sport
1 day ago

Andile Jali enjoying his good run of form at Mamelodi Sundowns

Andile Jali has said that he knew before joining star studded Mamelodi Sundowns that breaking into coach Pitso Mosimane’s starting eleven was not ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X