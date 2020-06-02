German coach Rohr vows to make Nigeria champions of Africa again

Coach Gernot Rohr said he made sacrifices in his new contract with Nigeria in order to guide the country to a fourth Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

Rohr, 66, has extended his stay in Nigeria till 2022 after he agreed to a pay cut in the local currency and reside in the country.

Officials said the German-born coach will earn $49,000 a month instead of the $55,000 stipulated in his previous contract and he will live in Nigeria for at least 10 months a year.

"This is a special job because this is my team, I built it with my staff," the former Niger and Gabon coach said Monday on local television.

"It's a very young team, but the mission is not finished yet, so we want to continue.

"We all have to make sacrifices and I will be the first."