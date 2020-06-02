La Liga's new reality to bring optimism, discomfort

La Liga president Javier Tebas said Spanish football's return will allow people to feel a sense of normality again but it may also serve as a reminder of an uncomfortable new reality.

Spain's top division is set to restart on June 11 and to be completed on July 19, yet the expectation is players will be subjected to safety protocol for several months and stadiums will not be full again until next year.

In the short-term at least, its reemergence could offer some comfort.

"There is no doubt the resumption of football will contribute to a general sense of relief among certain groups of people, who have been struggling with the pandemic," David Moscoso, a specialist in sports sociology, told AFP.

"The return of football is a sign that society is progressing to the new normal," agreed Tebas earlier this month, adding "it will restore a part of life that people in Spain know and love."