Liverpool will not ease up after sealing Premier League title, says Klopp

Liverpool will not ease up in their nine remaining Premier League games even after they secure the wins they need to seal a first top-flight crown in 30 years, manager Juergen Klopp said.

The club have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City as the Premier League prepares to resume this month following the Covid-19 disruption.

Liverpool can also secure the title with a win against Everton in their first match back if City lose to Arsenal when the league restarts on June 17.

"It's nice to think about it but we are not champions yet and we know that," Klopp told the BBC.