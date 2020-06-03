Benni on racism: ‘In today’s society‚ do you see a lot of us coaching in Europe?’

Benni McCarthy has acknowledged as a reality the fact that black coaches will struggle to get jobs in European football.

Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer began his head coaching career with a promising two-and-a-half seasons at Cape Town City where he won the 2018 MTN8 and reached the 2017 final‚ and finished fifth and fourth in the Absa Premiership.

McCarthy was asked‚ in the context of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and current protests across the USA in response‚ about his experiences in racism as a player‚ and on preferences for a job as a coach.

“Listen‚ you see what’s going on in the world right now. It’s very much still part and parcel of society today.

"But it’s only because of ignorance‚” McCarthy told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja).