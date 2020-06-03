Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo aiming to lift Man United after loan extension

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo hopes to lift Manchester United "higher and higher" after extending his loan deal at the Premier League club from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021.

Ighalo, whose initial loan spell from the Chinese Super League side was set to end on May 31, scored four goals in eight games for United before football was suspended due to coronavirus (Covid-19).

"I'm buzzing and ready to go ... the last few days have been difficult as there have been different talks about it (future)," he told United's website.

"... Now I've extended my loan, it makes it more even clear and I'm committed... I'm here until January ending.

"I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher."