In October 2004‚ Pitso Mosimane won his first trophy when his SuperSport United stunned overwhelming favourites Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

It was the beginning of a relentless pursuit of success for Mosimane who has since gone on to win 11 trophies‚ including the 2016 Caf Champions League with current club Mamelodi Sundowns‚ making him one of the most successful coaches on the continent.

In his trophy cabinet‚ “Jingles” proudly boasts the SAA Supa8 and Absa Cup he won with SuperSport United plus the four Absa Premiership titles‚ two Telkom Knockouts‚ one Nedbank Cup‚ the Champions League and the Caf Super Cup he won with Sundowns.

TimesLIVE went through the files to find out how Mosimane’s SuperSport lined up against Chiefs 16 years ago and what has happened to those players since?

Wendell Robinson

He produced some good saves during that match‚ especially in the second half as Chiefs launched a late fightback to force the equaliser.

He is currently Mosimane’s goalkeeper-coach at Sundowns.