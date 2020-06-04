Diego Costa fined but avoids jail in tax fraud case involving Chelsea move

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been ordered to pay a fine of $608,000 after admitting to defrauding Spanish tax authorities of more than a million euros, judicial sources said Thursday.

Costa, 31, was sentenced to six months in jail, but instead agreed to pay an additional fine of 36,000 euros on top of his initial fine to avoid serving time, as is customary in Spain for prison terms of under two years for non-violent crimes.

The Spain international was accused of failing to declare payments totalling over 5.15 million euros from his move to Chelsea in 2014.