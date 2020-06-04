Soccer

Diego Costa fined but avoids jail in tax fraud case involving Chelsea move

04 June 2020 - 16:03 By AFP
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa wearing a protective face mask arrives at a court to attend a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain, June 4, 2020.
Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa wearing a protective face mask arrives at a court to attend a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain, June 4, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been ordered to pay a fine of $608,000 after admitting to defrauding Spanish tax authorities of more than a million euros, judicial sources said Thursday.

Costa, 31, was sentenced to six months in jail, but instead agreed to pay an additional fine of 36,000 euros on top of his initial fine to avoid serving time, as is customary in Spain for prison terms of under two years for non-violent crimes.

The Spain international was accused of failing to declare payments totalling over 5.15 million euros from his move to Chelsea in 2014.

Absa drops PSL sponsorship, but may take up one of the cups

Absa Bank will not renew their R140m a season sponsorship of the premier division of South African football but the banking group is set to continue ...
Sport
5 hours ago

He also concealed more than one million euros in image rights.

The Spain international last year paid "1.14 million euros, fully repaying his tax debt, interest included", which facilitated the deal struck with Spanish prosecutors, a court decision seen by AFP read.

Costa, who rejoined Atletico in 2017, appeared in a Madrid court on Thursday wearing a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic, for a short hearing to finalise the agreement with prosecutors.

Spanish tax authorities have pursued a number of top footballers in recent years, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last year, a Spanish court in January handed Portugal captain Ronaldo a suspended two-year prison sentence for committing tax fraud when he was at Real Madrid.

Panyaza Lesufi asks PSL to 'make a call' on 2019-20 season

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has implored the Premier Soccer League (PSL) leadership to be brave and make a call on the current season‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

The player, who joined Italian side Juventus in 2018, also agreed to pay 18.8 million euros in fines and back taxes to settle the case, according to judicial sources.

Barcelona's Messi paid a two-million-euro fine in 2016 in his own tax wrangle and received a 21-month jail term.

The prison sentence was later reduced to a further fine of 252,000 euros, equivalent to 400 euros per day of the original term.

MORE:

Komphela on Mosimane: ‘I hope he ignores the idiots who p**s on black success’

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has given a rare insight into the inner workings of his professional and personal relationship with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lebogang Manyama describes hell ride in Turkey before joining Kaizer Chiefs

Lebogang Manyama has described the hellish conditions that led to him being continually benched despite training and playing well in his few ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane’s first trophy squad in 2004 with SuperSport – where they are now

In October 2004‚ Pitso Mosimane won his first trophy when his SuperSport United stunned overwhelming favourites Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Kings Park ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X