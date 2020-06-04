'Why do you need the money now?': Schalke 04 apologise for ticket refund questions

Schalke 04 on Thursday apologised for an insensitive and impersonal refund form after asking fans who had bought tickets to matches they could not attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic to explain why they needed their money back.

The German Bundesliga was suspended for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed play in empty stadiums from May 16 to minimise the risk of infection.

Clubs have offered their fans refunds and coupons for their tickets and many season ticket holders in Germany have opted not to ask for their money back to support their club financially during lockdown.