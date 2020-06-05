Soccer

Neymar mistakenly approved for R2,000 virus welfare payment

05 June 2020 - 09:24 By AFP
Neymar of Brazil heads a ball during the friendly match against Austria in Vienna.
Neymar of Brazil heads a ball during the friendly match against Austria in Vienna.
Image: Laszlo Balogh/ Getty Images

Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, was approved to receive a $120 (R2,018.18)  welfare payment meant for low-paid Brazilian workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, in an apparent case of identity theft, a report said on Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain star's name, date of birth and Brazilian ID number were used to register for the 600-real stimulus payment from the federal government, news site UOL reported.

The emergency payments are meant to help Brazilians employed in the informal sector -- such as cleaners or cooks -- whose jobs and incomes have evaporated with stay-at-home measures to contain the virus.

With a contract at PSG, estimated earnings of $95.5m this year and the record for most expensive football transfer in history, at 222m euros, Neymar does not qualify.

Yet according to UOL, the application in his name "was initially approved and scheduled for payment... before being frozen and placed 'under evaluation' due to indications it failed to meet the requirements."

The striker's communications staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

UOL reported his staff said Neymar "obviously never applied for this benefit, and does not know who would have done so."

Brazil is one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. It has the third-highest death toll globally, at more than 34,000, behind only the US and Britain.

Neymar, 28, is riding out the pandemic at his luxury villa in Mangaratiba, a resort town outside Rio de Janeiro.

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school

Related articles

  1. Brazil leader wants football back despite coronavirus pandemic Soccer
  2. ‘You cannot just say you will win the Champions League‚’ says Sundowns coach ... Soccer
  3. Looming salary cut for SA soccer players due to financial damage of the ... Soccer
  4. Uncertainty abounds as football's transfer industry grinds to a halt Soccer
X