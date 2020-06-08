Soccer

Orlando Pirates star midfielder Ben Motshwari recovers from Covid-19

08 June 2020 - 11:21 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
The club said the midfielder had to self-quarantine for 14-days at his home while recovering.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from Covid-19.

The club said Motshwari‚ who contracted the coronavirus early last month after he showed flu-like symptoms‚ performed two separate tests as per the health guideline protocols and they both come back negative.

Motshwari is preparing to resume light training and he thanked South Africans for the support they gave him during self isolation.

“I would like to thank everybody for the words of support during my time off.

"It wasn’t easy but the words of encouragement that I received is what kept me going. So‚ thank you all‚ I really appreciate it‚” he said.

Motshwari‚ who has featured in 18 matches for the club in all competitions this season‚ said the positive diagnosis left him in shock and he had to fight against a tough opponent.

“My initial response to the news that I had contracted coronavirus‚ was complete shock‚” said the 29-year old player.

“It’s not something you expect especially being a young and healthy athlete.

"We tend to think these things happen to other people other than ourselves‚ but I learned very quickly that this isn’t necessarily the case.

"The coronavirus does not discriminate‚ it doesn’t care who you are.

“This is a reality that we all must come to terms with. Having experienced what I have gone through this past month‚ I would like to encourage people to take heed of the messages of social distancing‚ the washing of hands and also those wearing a mask when in public.

"The only way we can beat this thing is to adhere to these safety measures and not underestimate this pandemic.”

