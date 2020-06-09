England star Raheem Sterling calls for more black coaches in football

"The protest is a great starting point, to make your voice be heard. But just protesting alone is not going to make a change in this country," Sterling said on Monday in a BBC TV interview.

"It's how we move on from here. It's about highlighting things, the society that needs changing, and then acting upon it. We've done a lot of talking, and it's time now to act."

"This is a time to speak on these subjects, speak on injustice, especially in my field," he added.

Sterling pointed a finger at the long-running disparity between the number of high-profile Black, Asian and minority ethnic players and the dearth of those who go on to hold significant managerial, coaching or administrative jobs.

"There's something like 500 players in the Premier League and a third of them are black and we have no representation of us in the hierarchy, no representation of us in the coaching staffs.