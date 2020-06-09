La Liga gets its wish for season return but not without compromise

La Liga president Javier Tebas said the games would have to go on and from Thursday they will, with stadiums full of virtual fans, crowd noise from a computer game and fewer than 300 people allowed to attend.

As Ligue 1 in France was called off and the Premier League, still the benchmark for Spanish football, tied itself in knots, La Liga has been steadfast in its pursuit of completion.

"I always believed we would play again," said Tebas on Sunday.

The government in Spain had indicated it would be good for morale, perhaps even important for their standing in the world, while the country's infatuation with football meant the prime minister was often addressing the question of its return.

Yet driving La Liga's determination, as Tebas admitted, was the fear of financial meltdown.

Cancellation would cost clubs a billion euros, he repeated, and no team would be spared.