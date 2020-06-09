Making the country happy scoring “that” 2010 Fifa World Cup opening goal will be his legacy‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala has said as the 10-year anniversary of Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Mexico at Soccer City approaches.

Thursday marks a decade since the June 11 kickoff of the first World Cup on African soil where then-Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala set the opener alight‚ and raised Soccer City in a now hard to encapsulate roar – and the country to its feet – scoring the most beautiful of opening goals for the tournament.

“Shabba’s” summation of that glorious moment was eloquent‚ and perhaps even on a par in beauty with the goal he scored.

“The feeling is still the same. It was an iconic moment‚ not only for me but for South Africans‚ for the continent and for the world‚” Tshabalala told an online press conference the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja).