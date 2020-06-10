Orlando Pirates have won the race to sign Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest Wits‚ TimesLIVE has established.

Sources close to the player say Hlatshwayo will pick playing for Pirates rather than Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who had expressed interest in him after it emerged the Wits owners were selling the club.

“Pirates have got him. He has told Sundowns he will join Pirates‚” a source told TimesLIVE.

Majority owners of Wits‚ Bidvest‚ have put the club up for sale and a deal with Limpopo businessman Masala Mulaudzi is already in place.

The impending sale has brought about panic in the club‚ with several players now looking to secure a move and many‚ it is understood‚ reluctant to relocate to Limpopo‚ where the new owners will move the team.