Former Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo defends coach Alberto Parreira: 'He changed my life'

South Africans should resist scapegoating then-coach Carlos Alberto Parreira for Bafana Bafana’s disappointing opening round exit as hosts of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, Bongani Khumalo, a defensive stalwart in that team, has said.

Thursday marks a decade from Bafana’s opening 1-1 draw against Mexico at Soccer City on June 11, 2010 of the first World Cup on African soil.

The milestone seems sure to reignite the debate on whether Parreira failed, or in fact made a Bafana generation who were not the strongest to have emerged in SA post-democracy competitive, even if they still unfortunately became the first host nation to exit in the first round.

Khumalo (33) – who earned a transfer to Tottenham Hostpur on the back of an excellent personal World Cup and later captained Bafana – has no doubts which side of the debate he lies on.