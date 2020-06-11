Italian football emerges from coronavirus crisis with cup semis in balance

This week's Italian Cup semi-final, second leg matches were set to bring football back to a nation emerging from the coronavirus crisis, but with two days until the scheduled kick-off the two matches are still awaiting government approval.

Juventus' home clash with AC Milan on Friday was supposed be the first competitive match played in Italy since the country became Europe's Covid-19 epicentre, and the start of what the football authorities hope will be a return to normality.

More than 34,000 people on the peninsula have died because of the virus since the start of the crisis, with the vast majority in northern regions like Piedmont and Lombardy which host Juve and Milan.

However, although the virus still persists, Italy began to gradually emerge from a stringent lockdown last month and has been slowly moving back towards regular life since, with the return of football pitched as the latest sign that the worst should be over.