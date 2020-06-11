Soccer

Italian football emerges from coronavirus crisis with cup semis in balance

11 June 2020 - 11:02 By AFP
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives in Milan on May 11 2020. Milan will be without injured Ibrahimovic, who had sparked the seven-time European champions into life after returning in December, as they attempt to beat Juve in Turin for the first time since 2011.
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives in Milan on May 11 2020. Milan will be without injured Ibrahimovic, who had sparked the seven-time European champions into life after returning in December, as they attempt to beat Juve in Turin for the first time since 2011.
Image: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

This week's Italian Cup semi-final, second leg matches were set to bring football back to a nation emerging from the coronavirus crisis, but with two days until the scheduled kick-off the two matches are still awaiting government approval.

Juventus' home clash with AC Milan on Friday was supposed be the first competitive match played in Italy since the country became Europe's Covid-19 epicentre, and the start of what the football authorities hope will be a return to normality.

More than 34,000 people on the peninsula have died because of the virus since the start of the crisis, with the vast majority in northern regions like Piedmont and Lombardy which host Juve and Milan.

However, although the virus still persists, Italy began to gradually emerge from a stringent lockdown last month and has been slowly moving back towards regular life since, with the return of football pitched as the latest sign that the worst should be over.

Playing behind closed doors is going to test Chiefs‚ Sundowns and Pirates‚ says Komphela

Football is faced with the new normal of playing matches behind closed doors and Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela believes that this ...
Sport
2 days ago

Public broadcaster RAI has already announced its coverage of the two last four encounters, with Napoli v Inter Milan scheduled for Saturday.

However. while Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Wednesday confirmed the dates for the semis and the June 17 final in Rome, he only said that the government was "leaning towards authorising" the last three matches of the competition.

Speranza's comments at the Italian Senate come just as it appeared that weeks of squabbling between Italy's football authorities and the government had been left behind, with what will likely be a large, sport-starved TV audience ready for the two matches behind closed doors.

Should, as expected, Friday's match take place fans will see a tie delicately poised at 1-1 following February's entertaining first leg at the San Siro, which saw the 'Rossoneri' leading until Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stoppage time penalty to take a draw and an away goal back to Turin.

Ten years since the World Cup: Benni says Bafana and Safa ‘have gone completely backwards’

Benni McCarthy has slammed the Safa for having failed to capitalise on the legacy of South Africa hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

- 'Very odd situation' -

Milan will be without injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had sparked the seven-time European champions into life after returning in December, as they attempt to beat Juve in Turin for the first time since 2011.

Forward Samu Castillejo, who said he was robbed at gunpoint in Milan on Tuesday, and defender Theo Hernandez are suspended.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli will likely point to Ante Rebic, who had scored seven goals in nine games before football succumbed to the virus, as the goal threat.

They will be helped by Wednesday's ruling which eliminates extra-time in the event of deadlock after 90 minutes for both last-four second legs and next week's final.

The cup is more of a priority for fallen giants Milan, whose last major honour came nine years ago, than for Juventus, who later this month resume a tight Serie A title tussle with Lazio.

Safa plans to complete the remainder of ABC Motsepe provincial leagues amid Covid-19 threat

With football set to resume with a return to training in the coming weeks, the SA Football Association (Safa) is planning to complete the remainder ...
Sport
4 hours ago

However Juve coach Maurizio Sarri told Sky on Wednesday that Juve were "lucky" to have the cup, Serie A and Champions League seasons played at separate intervals as they chase European glory to go with their domestic dominance.

"We can focus on our targets one at a time, and this could be an advantage for us," he said.

"But we'll only know once we're out on the pitch because this is a very odd situation. After such a long break we've not even been able to play proper matches in training."

Sarri is reportedly wary of risking players who are not 100 percent fit, and will leave out Gonzalo Higuain for his starting line-up.

However with Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa likely to start, goals should not be a problem.

Whoever comes out on top will face either Antonio Conte's Inter Milan or Napoli, who hold a 1-0 lead ahead of Saturday's second leg in Naples.

Orlando Pirates win race to sign Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest Wits

Orlando Pirates have won the race to sign Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest Wits‚ TimesLIVE has established.
Sport
22 hours ago

The cup is Napoli's best chance of European football next season following a tumultuous campaign that has featured dressing room disputes and the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

Inter are off the pace in the title race and in search of their first trophy since winning the cup in 2011.

Fixtures (pending government approval) (All times GMT)

Semi-final, second legs

Friday

Juventus v AC Milan (2000) (first leg 1-1)

Saturday

Napoli v Inter Milan (2000) (first leg 1-0)

MORE:

Gavin Hunt opens up on link to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching job

Gavin Hunt has said there is “nothing in it” in the media reports and constant whispers about his links to a job as coach of Kaizer Chiefs next ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Former Bafana captain Bongani Khumalo defends coach Alberto Parreira: 'He changed my life'

South Africans should resist scapegoating then-coach Carlos Alberto Parreira for Bafana Bafana’s disappointing opening round exit as hosts of the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Tshabalala on scoring Bafana's opening goal in the 2010 World Cup: 'The feeling is still the same'

Making the country happy scoring “that” 2010 Fifa World Cup opening goal will be his legacy‚ Siphiwe Tshabalala has said as the 10-year anniversary ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global Covid-19 pandemic
X